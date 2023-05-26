 
Amal and George Clooney no longer connected to Harry and Meghan?

Amal Clooney's appearance at the Prince Trust Awards earlier this month has been dubbed as a clear indicator that she wants nothing to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prince Trust Awards is a foundation created by King Charles, the father of the Duke of Sussex who fell out of favour with the British tabloid media and royal fans after he stepped down as a working member of the royal family.

The human rights lawyers' presence  at the event was also interpreted as Amal and George Clooney's eagerness to be friends with the likes of royals Kate Middleton and Prince William are.

The supporters of the Prince and Princess of Wales said the reason Amal and George would want to be friends with them is the royal couple is hardworking, intelligent and regal.

Harry and Meghan's critics are convinced that whatever connection was between Amal and George Clooney and the US-based couple is clearly long gone.

 Amal and George, the founders of Clooney Foundation for Justice  attended, Princes Trust 2023 Awards where Amal presented the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award to Zamana, a powerful advocate against child marriage.

George and Amal Clooney created CFJ to wage justice for vulnerable people and pursue perpetrators of human rights abuses.

