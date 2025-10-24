How Queen Elizabeth II 'made it clear' she is done with Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II was genuinely sad over the state of Prince Andrew.

Her infamous ‘favourite’ son had messed up during his 2019 Newsmight interview and increased suspicions over his friendship to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

A family source was quoted as saying: "He knew it was coming. But given that he also needed to be saved from embarrassment in the courthouse, it was a small price to pay."

Meanwhile, Royal author, Omid Scobie, added: "At the appropriate entry point to Her Majesty's quarters, an awaiting courtier instructed him to enter the building alone. Andrew had brought his longtime and trusted criminal defense lawyer, Gary Bloxsome, in the hopes that he could help negotiate with his family, but the Queen's aide made it clear that the criminal defense solicitor should wait in the car."

At the time, Andrew was asked to give up his Royal and military titles.

A statement from the Buckingham Palace said : "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will not undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."