Palace uneasy about Prince Harry, Meghan casual public behavior

Palace insiders have revealed that there is a growing concern that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s laid-back “California” style is not mimicking the royal standards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s behaviour in public do not always match the royal image they still try to maintain.

While the Sussexes have built a new life in the US, their more casual way of dressing and acting in public is said to clash at times with the formality expected from members of the royal family.

This comes after Harry was caught giving Meghan a light pat on the red carpet as the couple made an appearance at the Project Healthy Minds Gala.

According to Radar Online, Meghan was left embarrassed after the video went viral and has asked Harry to keep his hands to himself during public appearances.

"There's been a real effort to polish their public image and keep things measured,” an insider shared.

They added, “Meghan's laid down some ground rules – she's fine with affection, but not when it risks becoming the headline.

“Harry means well, but she's determined to keep things professional, especially when cameras are rolling.

"Meghan is ultra-protective of their reputation. After the charity gala, she's made it clear – no more hands on her butt when the world can see!"