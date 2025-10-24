Sarah Ferguson is 'always' by Prince Andrew's side despite scandals

Sarah Ferguson is trying to stay strong as she bears through the loss of her titles.

The former wife of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, knows she is doing the right thing as she stands by the father of her daughters.

Advertisement

A source tells Hello! Magazine: "She will always support her former husband's decisions and do anything for the King. For her, this will not make a big difference.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Women's Day, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed: "I'm told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown. I can reveal her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK."

He then added: "Sarah is in a bad way and it's hardly surprising. She needed support and Jane has been there for her when she needed it.