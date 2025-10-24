Prince Edward sides with King Charles over Prince Andrew's public role

Prince Edward supports King Charles as royal family distances itself from Andrew

Prince Edward has chosen a side as he is supportive of King Charles’s decision to restrict Prince Andrew’s use of royal titles.

According to latest report, the Duke of Edinburgh has made it clear where his loyalty lies as tensions continue to grow within the royal family over Andrew’s ongoing controversies.

Despite developing a better relationship with Andrew in recent years, Edward agrees that Charles’ tougher stance is necessary to protect the monarchy’s reputation.

Speaking with US Weekly, royal expert Christopher Andersen said, “Andrew bullied his little brother when they were younger, but they grew closer over the years.

“Still, Edward has no choice but to fully support Charles in his efforts to rid himself of the problematic Duke of York,” he added.

This comes as Andrew announces renouncing his titles in a statement issued via Buckingham Palace amid renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” the “disgraced” Prince said.

He added, “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”