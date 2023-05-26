 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Cher and Tina Turner performed together in the 1970s
Cher and Tina Turner performed together in the 1970s

Reminiscing her last moments with her late friend Tina Turner, music icon Cher revealed that “she was really happy” shortly before her passing.

In her interview with MSNBC, Cher shared, "I started going to visit her because I thought, 'I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven't forgotten her,' "

"So we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy," she added.

"[Turner] said, 'I can't spend too much time,' " Cher continued. "Then five hours later we were laughing like crazy…She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it."

While the cause of the singer’s death is not yet known, she had a long history of ailments. She was diagnosed with hypertension in 1978 and suffered a stroke in 2013.

Praising her friend’s courage, Cher said, "But I know, towards the end, she told me once, she said, 'I'm really ready. I just don't want to put up with this anymore,"

Cher and The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll performed together many times during the 1970s. The two met while Turner was in an abusive relationship with her first husband Ike.

Reminiscing about their friendship, Cher remarked, "She gave me lots of strength sometimes, and I gave her lots of strength too".

More From Entertainment:

Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition video

Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition
‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller

‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller
Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'

Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'
Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together

Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together
Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns

Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns
'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recounts filming 'torturous' finale scene

'Yellowjackets' star Christina Ricci recounts filming 'torturous' finale scene
Rachel Brosnahan lauds flawless ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ finale

Rachel Brosnahan lauds flawless ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ finale
Sia rewards her favourite ‘Survivor’ contestants $130,000

Sia rewards her favourite ‘Survivor’ contestants $130,000

Salma Hayek shares valuable advice for ‘sad girls’ on Kelly Clarkson show: Watch

Salma Hayek shares valuable advice for ‘sad girls’ on Kelly Clarkson show: Watch
Mel B confirms Victoria Beckham's return to Spice Girls after 11 years

Mel B confirms Victoria Beckham's return to Spice Girls after 11 years
Rose Byrne expresses her interest in returning to the Bridesmaids sequel

Rose Byrne expresses her interest in returning to the Bridesmaids sequel
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'closer than ever before' amid divorce rumours video

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'closer than ever before' amid divorce rumours