Saturday May 27, 2023
Paul Walker’s brother Cody honours late actor in a heartfelt way

Paul Walker’s younger brother, Cody Walker, honoured the memory of the late actor a nearly a decade after his death.

Cody and his wife Felicia welcomed another baby boy to their family, and named him after the Fast & Furious actor.

Paul had passed away in a shocking car accident on November 30, 2013, as the car he was in crashed at a speed of more than 100mph and burst into flames. Paul, 40, was found dead along with his friend and financial adviser Roger Rodas in Los Angeles.

A day after their baby was born on April 30, they landed on his name: Paul Barrett ‘Bear’ Walker, Cody told People Magazine.

Per the outlet, the couple did not find out the baby’s sex until he was born like their other two children.

“This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time,” Cody told the outlet.

Cody also shares daughter Remi Rogue Walker, 5, and son Colt Knox Walker, 2, with his wife.

His older brother Caleb, 45, also honoured their late brother when he welcomed their eldest son Maverick Paul Walker, who is now 5, with wife Stephanie, with whom she also shares daughter, Everly Grace Walker, 16 months.

“My brother, Caleb, and I are both done having children. My brother, Paul, was Paul William Walker IV and that name goes back four generations,” he continued. “Within the family, he went by ‘little Paul’ or ‘Paul 4,’ even though he quickly outgrew our father in height. It was important to me to have that name carry on.”

