Sunday May 28, 2023
Jon Favreau explains how Robert Downey Jr. selected for Iron Man

Iron Man director Jon Favreau has recently opened that Robert Downey Jr was considered for another superhero project before 2008 movie.

Lately, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Favreau sat recalled how Downey was selected for Iron Man role in the wake of 15th anniversary celebration of this movie.

“I remember you had all met with him Downey already for like Doctor Doom or something on another project,” said The Mandalorian creator, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Favreau mentioned, “I think he had come through on like maybe Fantastic Four, so everybody sorts of knew who he was.”

Favreau however didn’t confirm about Downey’s audition process for Tim Story’s 2005 film, but at the time, the film rights to Fantastic Four were owned by 20th Century Fox until Disney took over the studio in 2019.

The director disclosed that brought Downey for a screen test for Iron Man and that’s the time the team “witnessed the spark in him”.

“Once it was him, that’s when my life got a lot easier because he understood the voice of the character,” noted Favreau.

He further stated, “And then one by one, people were just signing on board because now it became something interesting.”

It is pertinent to mention that Iron Man earned over $585 million worldwide, as well as Downey reprising the role in two Iron Man sequels, four Avengers films, Captain America: Civil War and more.

“I remember on later movies there were dark days,” commented Feige.

Marvel boss added, “I would say to Robert, ‘We wouldn’t be in this mess if it wasn’t for you,’ meaning we wouldn’t have a studio if it wasn’t for him. Or you [Favreau].”

