Queen Charlotte Star Corey Mylchreest becomes roommates with co-star in real life

Corey Mylchreest, star of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has announced that he and his co-star Freddie Dennis have become roommates.

Mylchreest, who plays King George III, revealed the close bond between the two actors, mirroring their on-screen monarch-secretary relationship.

During an interview with PopBuzz, Mylchreest was asked about whom he would trust as his royal advisor on the show, and he disclosed that he now lives with Dennis.

“I would probably go, Sam [Clemmett], I mean Sam would be a valuable ally, maybe [India]. Maybe my advisor in the show, Freddie Dennis, who I now live with, having not known him before. Who are we kidding, it's Freddie,” he said.



The actors have developed a strong friendship, even though they hadn't known each other prior to working together. Dennis has previously shared an amusing incident during the filming of the show, where a dance mishap resulted in fits of laughter.

The prequel series has received positive feedback since its release, prompting speculation about a potential second season.

While series creator Shonda Rhimes has not yet engaged in discussions about it, she hasn't ruled out the possibility, expressing her fondness for the characters of Charlotte and George.



“There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet,” she said. “I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know.”

