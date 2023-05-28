 
Sunday May 28, 2023
Gal Gadot attends Taylor Swift concert with 'sleepy child'

Gal Gadot showered praises on Tylor Swift after attending the singer's concert.

"Even with one happy and sleepy child i had the best time. Taylor Swift you're such an inspiration," she wrote while sharing a video from the event to her Instagram stories.

The "Wonder Woman" actress did not share the venue of Taylor Swift's performance.

Swift is reaping the rewards of her highly anticipated tour. Each event is estimated to generate more than $10 million, with ticket sales ranging between $11 million and $12 million per concert. The economic impact of Swift's tour is undeniable, according to Bloomberg.


