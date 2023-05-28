Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat

Niall Horan's next studio album 'The Show' will be released on June 8

Musician Niall Horan, who served as a coach on the most recent season of The Voice, has shared some inside information about the group chats of his former boy band, One Direction.

During an interview with E! News, Horan disclosed that he and his former bandmates stay in touch through group chats.

“We've had three or four group chats. Some of them have been more quiet than others. This new one is definitely louder than most, and it's been great. I'm sure if I had a look at my phone in a few minutes I'd see some messages.”

The Nice to Meet Ya singer was asked if his new album, The Show features his former band fellows’ voices, to which he replied, ”No, now that's a straight and easy answer.”

Meanwhile, Horan was recently a coach on season 23 of The Voice and revealed that he would love for his mentee Gina Miles to perform at his new album The Show’s accompanying tour.

“I feel like no one was listening, but this girl is…you know a talent when you hear it. And this girl has got it. So yeah, there's no reason why she wouldn't open up for me at some point.”

Horan was previously asked in a Variety interview if the One Direction fame brings extra pressure to his solo career. He said it doesn’t. Horan went on to add that there’s an unbreakable bond between the former band members and they always support each other.

Horan's next studio album, The Show is set to be released on June 8.