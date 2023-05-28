 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers' film delayed

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworths Transformers film delayed

New Transformers film featuring the voices of Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson has been delayed by Paramount.

According to Deadline, "Transformers One" was due to be  release on July 19, 2024.

The report said the film will now come out a little bit later, on September 13.

Digitalspy.com reported that "Transformers One"   one is a fully animated movie and a prequel story.

The film tells story of how Optimus Prime and Megatron went from being comrades in arms to the fiercest of enemies

The "Extraction" star and "Black Widow" actress will voice Optimus and Elita, respectively, while Brian Tyree Henry will voice the Decepticon leader. 

The cast also includes Jon Hamm (Sentinel Prime), Keegan-Michael Key (Bumblebee), and Laurence Fishburne (Alpha Trion).

Directed by Josh Cooley directs,  Steven Spielberg serves as producer to the highly anticipated movie.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier

BTS’ Jimin breaks Guinness World Record set only two months earlier
‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI

‘Train to Busan’ star Gong Yoo explains why he won’t reveal his MBTI
K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols

K-pop group Seventeen’s The8 gives surprising advice to fans who want to be idols
Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield

Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary reportedly ‘furious’ over tribute to Phillip Schofield
Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance

Bad Bunny mocked for 'copying' Kendall Jenner amid whirlwind romance
Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat

Niall Horan spills the tea on One Direction’s group chat
‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield’s secret lover was only 15 when they first met

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule

Viewers call ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ “fixed” as judges once again break Golden Buzzer rule
Will Holly Willoughby remain on ‘This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal?

Will Holly Willoughby remain on ‘This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to Phillip Schofield scandal
Selena Gomez gets into fiery dispute with guard at Beyonce’s concert

Selena Gomez gets into fiery dispute with guard at Beyonce’s concert
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays touching tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays touching tribute to fellow action movie legend Bruce Willis