Monday May 29, 2023
Mark Hamill reacts to 'Star Wars' stunt doubts

Monday May 29, 2023

Mark Hamill reacts to 'Star Wars' stunt doubts

Mark Hamill addressed one of the scenes in Star Wars: The Return of Jedi, which was recently causing disbelief on the internet.

The 71-year-old was asked on Twitter if the stunt involving him kicking the bad guy without his legs touching him ever bothered him.

"How could anyone possibly be bothered by my widely celebrated, perfectly executed Force-Kick?!" the star responded.

Moreover, Natalie Portman has put the ball in Lucasfilm's court to get her back as Padmé Amidala on Star Wars.

Speaking to GQ's Actually Me series, the 41-year-old reacted to a fan question on Reddit about her character's return to the sci-fi franchise, "I have no information on this," she said. "No one's ever asked me to return, but I'm open to it."

In other news, Damon Lindelof revealed that he was booted out of the Star Wars universe, adding he did not leave by choice.

During an interview with Esquire, the director said, "I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe."

"I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave."

