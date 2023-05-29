 
Monday May 29, 2023
Edward James Olmos sheds light on cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos has reflected on his throat cancer diagnosis as he made the revelation public for the first time.

Speaking to the Mando & Friends podcast, the 76-year-old said, "This would be the first time publicly I’ll be coming out and saying it, but I had throat cancer."

Olmos detailed his recent radiation session, which happened last year.

"I just finished getting through it. December 20 was my last radiation. The week before, I'd finished my chemo, and [for] months and months, I was on radiation and chemo as it attacked my throat."

"I still have right here [on my throat] a bump where my lymph nodes, they burned them out because they shot this area with radiation," he added.

The singer also weighed in about the doctors' uncertainty about his voice.

"The doctors would say — I had five doctors — the doctors would say right before I started, 'There’s only one thing we have to tell you, we do not know what you’re gonna sound like,' " he said. "I said, 'What?!' 

