Monday May 29, 2023
Sydney Sweeney makes new revelations about ‘Reality’

Sydney Sweeney is known for her portrayal of Cassie in Euphoria
Sydney Sweeney, known for her role in Euphoria, has shared details about her latest part in HBO's Reality. She disclosed that she had extensive conversations with the Reality Winner to gain a deeper understanding of the character she would be playing.

During an interview with Variety, the actress talked about her involvement in HBO's upcoming movie, which is based on the true story of an intelligence specialist named Reality Winner.

“Once I met with Reality and I got to know her, she really truly speaks her mind,” Sweeney says of her role as Winner. “So everything she was saying in the transcript, she was feeling and thinking. I was able to just find all the different layers underneath it. I truly enjoyed it.”

The 25-year-old revealed that after they were introduced to each other by director Tina Satter, she and Winner had long candid discussions, “We Zoomed for a couple hours. She was kind enough to just let me ask a bunch of life questions and get to know her, get to know her relationships and family and her experience with the FBI interrogation.”

HBO’s Reality breathes life into the gripping story of the intelligence specialist who was given the harshest sentence for leaking government information regarding Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“We’re really just showing a moment in a woman’s life. It’s truly just what happens, verbatim,” Sweeney remarked.

Reality also stars Josh Hamilton and Marchant Davis and will debut on HBO on May 29. 

