Lizzo calls out offensive signs at BottleRock festival

Lizzo headlined the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on May 27

On Saturday, American rapper Lizzo performed at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival. The singer noticed signs from some people and called them out as she announced the title track from her upcoming album Special.

On May 27, Lizzo made history as the first Black female musician to headline the BottleRock Napa Valley festival and called out some offensive signs she saw during the festival. "I saw some signs that were very unfriendly towards people like me,” she said at the JaM Cellars stage.

She continued calling out signs targeting woke people, "I saw signs talking about how they want to cancel people like me. Silence people like me. Choke people like me. And they right across the street. So we gonna sing this one more time so they can hear it because maybe they haven't heard it in a long time."

According to reports, one house close to the festival had a sign up that said, “Choke the Woke” and other demeaning lines.

In her more-than-an-hour-long performance, the rapper was joined by the British band Duran Duran. As she made efforts to show fans it was still a “safe space”, the About Damn Time singer draped herself in the LGBTQ+ flag and said, "Drag is not a crime!"

The BottleRock Napa Valley music festival continued for three days and featured performances from hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, and rapper Lil Nas X.