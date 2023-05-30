 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Netflix tightens noose around password sharing, subscribers leave

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Netflix has widened its password-sharing crackdown, leading several subscribers to cancel their subscriptions.

When the clampdown on account sharing picked pace, many took to Twitter to express their anger by using the hashtag #CancelNetflix.

The users also shared screenshots of quitting their subscriptions after the password-sharing ban, as per BGR.

"11 years paying a subscription, oh well, time to move on," one viewer tweeted.

Another complained, "I've been a subscriber for 10 years. I'm now married with kids and have homes in multiple countries. For this reason, I upgraded to Premium. Netflix used to be convenient, even if they were overpriced and had mediocre content. They just lost that edge."

"Bye, Netflix," a third added.

Not to mention streamer's rival Amazon Prime Video also jumped on the bandwagon mocking its previous-allowed practice.

But, it seems Netflix remained adamant on its controversial decision despite strong protests.

“From our experience in Latin America, we expect some cancel reaction in each market when we roll out paid sharing, which impacts near-term member growth,” the streamer said in the earnings report last year.

“But as borrower households begin to activate their own standalone accounts and extra member accounts are added, we expect to see improved overall revenue, which is our goal with all plan and pricing changes.”

