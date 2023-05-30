 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Taylor Swift thanks Phoebe Bridgers for tour collaboration in New Jersey

While the Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour runs through August, Swift bid farewell to Phoebe Bridgers after their final duet on the Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. 

Swift expressed gratitude for their performances and shares heartfelt messages on Instagram, acknowledging their friendship and the memorable moments they shared on tour. 

“Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming,” Swift said of her MetLife concerts in a Monday (May 29) post on Instagram, where she shared a handful of new concert photos. “I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you.” Swift wrote.

“@phoebebridgers, I’ll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts.”

Swift also mentioned other artists she collaborated with in her post and expressed excitement for future tour dates.

“I was so excited to welcome @owennmusic to the Eras Tour! And @icespice i love youuuu and I’m still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights! This tour has become my entire personality. See you soon Chicago!”

