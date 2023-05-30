 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Priscilla Presley 'playing happy family' with Riley Keough despite strained ties

Priscilla Presley has alluded in several statements that all is well after settling legal dispute with granddaughter Riley Keough, however that does not seem to be the case.

According to sources cited by TMZ on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley had requested to be buried next to the King of Rock and Roll at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, during their settlement over Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

However, the request denied as it was a non-starter and Priscilla backed down from her request without much discussion.

However, now, an insider revealed to Woman’s Day magazine, that the Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, was the one behind denying the request,

“Word is Riley was the one who tried to block Priscilla’s graveyard plans to shuffle around Elvis and her mum’s grave,” the insider revealed.

Several members of the Presley family are buried at the former home of the King of Rock and Roll in Memphis, Tennessee, including his parents Gladys and Vernon.

His daughter Lisa Marie was also buried there after her death this year beside her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 aged 27 by suicide.

Moreover, the insider added that all is not seemingly well between the two. “Priscilla can play happy families all she likes, but she’s not going to control Riley.”

The legal dispute came just two weeks after the sudden passing of Lisa Marie in January, 2023, Priscilla had filed a petition challenging the 2016 amendment in her late daughter’s will that left Riley Keough in-charge. Moreover, she claimed the will ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees, which was not legitimate.

However, the months-long battle came to a resolve. In the final agreement, Riley, Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, is the official beneficiary of the late musician’s trust. While the details of the agreement were not disclosed in court — and both parties plan to file a motion to seal the settlement — TMZ reported that Priscilla was awarded “millions.”

