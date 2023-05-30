 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Lana Del Rey searches for lost vape during MITA Festival Performance

Lana Del Rey experienced a minor hiccup during her performance at the MITA Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. 

In her first live show in over three years, as she and her band were performing "Norman F—ing Rockwell," she deviated from the script and asked the audience for help in finding her missing vape on stage.

 In a video capturing the moment, Del Rey can be heard conversing with someone in the front, trying to locate her vape. Despite her efforts, she eventually accepted defeat and moved on with her set. 

This is not the first time Del Rey has misplaced her vaping device, as she encountered a similar situation during a concert in Portland in 2019. Apart from these forgetful incidents, Del Rey has been enjoying success with her music. 

Her 2012 release, "Say Yes To Heaven," made its debut in the U.K. top 10, and a new version of her collaboration with Taylor Swift, "Snow On The Beach," is expected to chart well in the U.K. singles chart.

Del Rey's ninth studio album, "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," topped the Billboard 200 chart and reached No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia. 

During her performance in Brazil, Lana Del Rey also sang several songs from her latest album, including "A&W," "Candy Necklace," "The Grants," and the title track.

