Tuesday May 30, 2023
Naomi Campbell reveals Lenny Kravitz is her daughter’s godfather

Naomi Campbell welcomed her daughter in May 2021
Supermodel Naomi Campbell has recently revealed that Lenny Kravitz is her daughter's godfather, as she wished the musician a happy birthday over the weekend.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself and Kravitz, one of which includes her two-year-old daughter. In her caption, she referred to Kravitz as her "brother/godfather" and praised him as the "ultimate rockstar".

“Happy birthday my darling @lennykravitz We love you brother/godfather, you are the ultimate rockstar. Blessings on your special day,” she wrote.

Naomi has been tight-lipped about her daughter's father and has never publicly revealed the little girl's name. 

She and Kravitz have been close friends for many years and were rumored to be in a brief relationship back in 2016, although neither of them ever confirmed this.

Kravitz previously wished Naomi a happy birthday when she turned 50 in 2020, referring to her as a "true friend and sister".

Meanwhile, Naomi has been travelling extensively in recent months, but she has stated that her daughter enjoys travelling just as much as she does.

"I'm lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing. She's a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries," she told British Vogue

While Naomi has had high-profile relationships with various celebrities over the years, including Diddy, Robert De Niro, Mike Tyson, and Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin, her most recent known flings were with rapper Skepta in 2018 and singer Liam Payne the following year. 

