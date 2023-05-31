 
Wednesday May 31, 2023
DC sticks to Ezra Miller for possible 'The Flash 2'

DC sticks to Ezra Miller for possible 'The Flash 2'

New DCEU is still betting on Ezra Miller as The Flash as director Andy Muschietti confirmed the film’s sequel would cast the controversial actor if it ever happened.

Speaking to the Discourse podcast, the filmmaker revealed, “If [a sequel] happens, yes,” adding, “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it.”

“And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them,” the filmmaker added.

Moreover, producer Barbara Muschietti also extended support to the embattled non-binary actor, “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Last August, Miller publicly apologised for their conduct and announced seeking mental health treatment.

Warner Bros.’ DC Studios' new head honcho Peter Safran said in January 2023 that Miller was “completely committed to their recovery” and that the studio was “fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now.”

