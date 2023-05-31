 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Elizabeth Holmes gets what she deserves, Amanda Seyfried says

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Elizabeth Holmes gets what she deserves, Amanda Seyfried says
 Elizabeth Holmes gets what she deserves, Amanda Seyfried says

Amanda Seyfried called Elizabeth Holmes’ 11-year sentence, after her fraud at Theranos: fair.

In an appearance on Good Morning America, Seyfried, who plays Holmes in The Dropout, reacted to the news of the former executive sent to a Texas jail.

“There’s two kids that are hanging in the balance here. As a parent — just as a mom,” Seyfried said before trailing off. “Life’s not fair, but in a lot of ways, it’s fair. It’s fair for her, in particular,” she added.

Holmes faced charges of falsely inflating the company’s blood tests abilities, claiming with only a few blood drops, they could point out various conditions, including diseases.

Earlier, the disgraced Silicon Valley exec also responded to the 37-year-old performance in the miniseries, “They’re not playing me. They’re playing a character I created.”

“I believed it would be how I would be good at business and taken seriously and not taken as a little girl or a girl who didn’t have good technical ideas,” Holmes said.

“Maybe people picked up on that not being authentic, since it wasn’t.”

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively has hots for Ryan Reynolds in biceps pic

Blake Lively has hots for Ryan Reynolds in biceps pic
Al Pacino one month away to become DAD

Al Pacino one month away to become DAD
Arnold Schwarzenegger left 'Expendables' before fourth part

Arnold Schwarzenegger left 'Expendables' before fourth part
Kim Kardashian found her next boyfriend?

Kim Kardashian found her next boyfriend?

Andy Cohen throws weight behind Tom Sandoval amid 'Scandoval'

Andy Cohen throws weight behind Tom Sandoval amid 'Scandoval'
Barack Obama shares key teaching he has told his daughter about 'hard work'

Barack Obama shares key teaching he has told his daughter about 'hard work'
Tina Turner was not 'scared of death', was ready to go anytime: Insider video

Tina Turner was not 'scared of death', was ready to go anytime: Insider
Adidas sale to boost Kanye West 'declining' net worth?

Adidas sale to boost Kanye West 'declining' net worth?
Keanu Reeves once 'saved' Kate Beckinsale at Cannes

Keanu Reeves once 'saved' Kate Beckinsale at Cannes

DC sticks to Ezra Miller for possible 'The Flash 2'

DC sticks to Ezra Miller for possible 'The Flash 2'
Ne-Yo rejects himself from dating Taylor Swift: 'I'm toxic'

Ne-Yo rejects himself from dating Taylor Swift: 'I'm toxic'
Holly Willoughby's latest move fuels rumours of quitting 'This Morning'

Holly Willoughby's latest move fuels rumours of quitting 'This Morning'