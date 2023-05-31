 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kaley Cuoco mourns the loss of beloved chihuahua Dump Truck

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Kaley Cuoco also lost her pet dog Norman this year
Kaley Cuoco also lost her pet dog Norman this year

Kaley Cuoco, best known for her role in the popular TV series The Big Bang Theory, is mourning the loss of her beloved chihuahua, Dump Truck.

The actress took to Instagram to share the sad news with her followers, revealing that the dog had recently passed away. She penned a heartfelt tribute to her late fur baby.

“‘A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself' My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul. You were with me during some of the hardest moments I've had in my life.”

The actress, 37, continued her heartfelt note for the canine, “You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most. You were as special as it gets and I'm so grateful we found each-other.”

Cuoco's tribute to Dump Truck was accompanied by a series of family photos, including shots of the dog snuggled up in a blanket, posing with Cuoco, and even going for a ride in a stroller.

The actress also took a moment to remember her late dog Norman, who passed away earlier this year, saying that she missed him every day, “Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever.” 

More From Entertainment:

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release on Friday

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release on Friday

Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury

Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury
Halle Bailey credits Black actresses for her iconic role in The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey credits Black actresses for her iconic role in The Little Mermaid
Savannah Chrisley describes her past suicide attempt as ‘cry for help’

Savannah Chrisley describes her past suicide attempt as ‘cry for help’
‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed
'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79

'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79
Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant

Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant
Elton John ‘little intimidated’ over headlining Glastonbury 2023

Elton John ‘little intimidated’ over headlining Glastonbury 2023
Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book
Halle Bailey goes incognito, secretly watches The Little Mermaid in theater video

Halle Bailey goes incognito, secretly watches The Little Mermaid in theater
Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears

Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears