 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Mel B sheds light on living with ‘debilitating’ stutter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Mel B sheds light on living with ‘debilitating’ stutter
Mel B sheds light on living with ‘debilitating’ stutter

Mel B has recently shed a light on living with “terrifying” and “debilitating” stutter.

In a new interview with MailOnline, the former Spice Girl member revealed, “Having a stutter can be really debilitating.”

“It can really knock your confidence and I had mine for quite a while and I do get it every now and again when I get quite excited,” she noted.

Mel B stated, “I've just got lots to say, but it can be really daunting for any kind of communication.”

Recalling her childhood period, the singer stated, “I was young when I had my stutter, but I can only remember it as the fact it was just really frustrating.”

“You're thinking one thing in your head, but what's actually coming out... it's just a discombobulation of the start of words or the end of one word. It can be really, really terrifying,” she explained.

The Wannabe hit-maker disclosed that organisations such as The McGuire Programme teach costal breathing techniques to counteract speech blocks like stutter.

“The first thing that I do in the morning when I open my eyes is so important and it just sets me up for the day. I listen to a lot of yoga nidra and I've got this one meditation that lasts exactly 21 minutes,” shared the singer.

The former X Factor judge added, “I'm just going to do my nose breathing, relax my body and prepare myself for the day.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Flash' producer dismisses movie shutdown reports

'The Flash' producer dismisses movie shutdown reports
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat video

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox put to rest split rumours with romantic outing in London

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox put to rest split rumours with romantic outing in London
David Beckham calls Elton John the greatest showman

David Beckham calls Elton John the greatest showman

Ryan Gosling says he ‘wasn’t thinking about kids’ before he met Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling says he ‘wasn’t thinking about kids’ before he met Eva Mendes
Justin Tranter, who wrote Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', talks about 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'

Justin Tranter, who wrote Justin Bieber's 'Sorry', talks about 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'
Noor Alfallah: Who is Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend

Noor Alfallah: Who is Al Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post
Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green enjoy a leisurely stroll in NYC

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green enjoy a leisurely stroll in NYC
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release on Friday

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release on Friday

Jason Sudeikis speaks up about the end of Ted Lasso season three finale

Jason Sudeikis speaks up about the end of Ted Lasso season three finale