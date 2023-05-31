 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green enjoy a leisurely stroll in NYC

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Sienna Miller has been in a relationship with Burberry model Oli green since February 2022
Sienna Miller has been in a relationship with Burberry model Oli green since February 2022

On Tuesday, Actress Sienna Miller was recently spotted out and about in New York City with her boyfriend, Oli Green.

The couple looked cozy and relaxed as they strolled the streets with Miller's two dogs. Miller, who is 41 years old, wore a cream hoodie from Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, along with light gray sweatpants and brown suede sandals with shearling lining.

Her 25-year-old boyfriend kept it casual in a classic white t-shirt, dark blue slacks, and distressed leather boots.

The pair has been romantically linked since February 2022, and have since been seen attending various events together, such as the BAFTAs and the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

During their recent outing, Miller and Green were spotted walking to Magnolia Bakery to pick up some treats. Miller showed off her natural beauty by opting for a makeup-free look, while Green let his natural curls and stubble take center stage. The couple held hands and looked happy and relaxed in each other's company.

Miller, who shares a daughter with British actor Tom Sturridge, has had a tumultuous romantic history, with three broken engagements and a highly publicized relationship with her Alfie co-star, Jude Law.

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gushes over a Hollywood star
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release on Friday

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release on Friday

Kaley Cuoco mourns the loss of beloved chihuahua Dump Truck

Kaley Cuoco mourns the loss of beloved chihuahua Dump Truck
Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury

Amber Heard happily goes book shopping while Johnny Depp recover from ‘painful’ injury
Sia opens up about being diagnosed with autism two years after Music controversy

Sia opens up about being diagnosed with autism two years after Music controversy
Halle Bailey credits Black actresses for her iconic role in The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey credits Black actresses for her iconic role in The Little Mermaid
Savannah Chrisley describes her past suicide attempt as ‘cry for help’

Savannah Chrisley describes her past suicide attempt as ‘cry for help’
‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed
'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79

'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79
Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant

Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant
Elton John ‘little intimidated’ over headlining Glastonbury 2023

Elton John ‘little intimidated’ over headlining Glastonbury 2023
Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance