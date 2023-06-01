 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Kim Cattrall’s ‘shocking comeback’ as Samantha in And Just Like That season two

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Kim Cattrall is all set to return as Samantha Jones for the second season of spin-off And Just Like That amid her feud with Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to The New York Post, Kim will make a small cameo for a “cliffhanger” scene in the final episode of the series.

The sources told the outlet that she has recorded her dialogue on March 22 in New York City without interacting with other stars of the series, which included Sarah, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, or series show-runner Michael Patrick King.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim had previously rejected to reprise her role and therefore she was not featured in the first season of AJLT’s series. However, Sarah’s Carrie was shown trying to mend their friendship via text messaging in the first season.

It is interesting to see Kim in the season two because of her public feud with Sarah, who she even called names like “cruel and toxic” over the years.

Back in 2017, Kim claimed that the show’s four lead actors were “never friends” during her interview with Piers Morgan for Life Stories.

An insider also pointed out that the reason Kim rejected the third movie due to her character’s “lack of progression”.

In 2004, Kim also told Cosmopolitan about the pay-difference as Sarah was being paid more in the movie.

She added that when the creator didn’t seem on raising their pay, she realised “it was time to move on”.

Meanwhile, And Just Like That season two will release on June 22 on HBO Max.

