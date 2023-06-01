 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Amber Heard breaks silence on Hollywood return amid move to Spain

Amber Heard is planning her Hollywood comeback despite having moved to Madrid, Spain, with her daughter Oonagh Paige, 2.

In a new video posted on TikTok that she is currently living in Spain – but still has film projects in the works.

“I love Spain so much,” she told a local reporter in Spanish, with an impressive accent that was impeccable as the locals.

When asked if she planned to stay in Spain for long, the Aquaman actress responds, “I hope so. I love living here.”

The actress, 37, was then moving to make her exit the by telling the reporters that it was a “pleasure” to meet them when she was asked her final question about her Hollywood projects, and if she had any lined up.

“Oh, yes,” she responded with a smile. “I keep moving forward. That’s life.”

The Justice League actress was spotted all smiles as she loaded up books from a fair in Madrid over the weekend. The outing in which came after her ex-husband Johnny Depp announced that he was cancelling his music tour due to an ankle injury.

Heard reportedly quit Hollywood after the infamous defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, who sued her over a 2018 op-ed she wrote that inferred he abused her.

“She was exhausted and disappointed about the trial. She felt she was mistreated,” a source close to Heard told People magazine at the time.

Heard now lives in Madrid with her daughter, “She has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy,” the source said. “She is excited about working and filming again.”

