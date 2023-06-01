 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion breaks down journey to ‘healing and balance’

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion breaks her silence over her healing journey, as well as the steps she’s currently taking to a more transformative life.

Everything has been dished on by Stallion in once of her interviews with InStyle magazine.

She hinted at her new bid for a better lifestyle, while telling the outlet, “Fans can expect new music when I'm in a better place,” but “right now, I'm focused on healing.”

She also went on to note that its because “the music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it's important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

This admission has come shortly after the rapper was seen in attendance at the wedding of soccer player Romelu Lukaku, in Lake Como.

For those unversed, all of this has come shortly after rumors of her breakup from boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine began circulating across social media platforms.

