Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Kate Beckinsale had the perfect reaction to a fan who wondered if she had gotten plastic surgery.

Beckinsale posted a carousel on Sunday, May 28th, 2023 of her stunning pastel green Zuhair Murad gown that she wore with metallic platform heels and a bouncy high ponytail for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

“At the Pot-Au-Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress,” the Van Helsing actress captioned the social media post. “Remembering my first times on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel-toe capped Dr. Martens. Both magical.”

“Please tell me you had a facelift because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50,” a fan wrote in the comments section of a photo Beckinsale, 49.

While the fan also added three love heart emojis in the comment as appreciation for the actress, Kate played along.

In response, the Underworld actress wrote back, “I haven’t sorry … Maybe in July everything will start falling off lol x.”

In another comment, a fan wrote, “maintenance baby, just got to keep on top of gravity.”

The Pearl Harbour star was quick to respond, “no threads no thread lift no Botox no laser no nose job no filler. I do have facials with prp to boost collagen and micro current for skin tightening and oxygen. I probably would try laser but I’m a bit scared . Haven’t so far .”

At Cannes, the actress was attending the premiere of Pot au Feu. Following this year’s festival, Beckinsale discovered a photo of herself on the 1993 Cannes red carpet and revealed that her co-star Keanu Reeves jumped in to help prevent what could’ve been a huge wardrobe malfunction on her first Cannes carpet.

