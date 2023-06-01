 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Jessica Biel speaks in favour of writers amid ongoing strike

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Jessica Biel speaks in favour of writers amid ongoing strike
Jessica Biel speaks in favour of writers amid ongoing strike

Jessica Biel has recently voiced her support for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) amid ongoing strike.

On May 31, the actress spoke in solidarity with the writers at the premiere of Freeform’s second season of Cruel Summer.

She told PEOPLE, “They make this industry go around.”

“Well, everything has changed so drastically with the platforms and the streamers and now, you know, the AI conversation and we support our writers immensely,” said the 41-year-old.

Biel noted that the WGA wants more regulations on artificial intelligence so that writers don’t get replaced.

“They are the idea makers,” she remarked.

Biel stated, “They make this industry go around. We help their stories get told.”

“We support all of our guild and want everyone to be taken care of properly,” she asserted.

Biel, who has recently been working as an executive producer on her mini-series Candy, added, “We're here for it. And that's it.”

For the unversed, writers from the WGA went for strike for the first first time since 2007 following the deadline for a new contract passed on May 1 without an approved agreement.

The outlet reported that the WGA's contract proposals included a major overhaul in “compensation for streaming residuals and higher pay as well as greater protections.

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North

Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North
'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her

'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her
Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy

Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy
Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog

Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog
Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics

Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics
K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight

K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible
K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment

K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment
Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”
Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending

Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending
Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation

Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation
Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year

Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year
Jessica Biel speaks in favour of writers amid ongoing strike

Jessica Biel speaks in favour of writers amid ongoing strike
Drew Barrymore shares best piece of business advice: ‘Find the white space’

Drew Barrymore shares best piece of business advice: ‘Find the white space’
Tom Hanks elaborates on ‘five Rubicons’ of film-making

Tom Hanks elaborates on ‘five Rubicons’ of film-making
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?
Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films

Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films
Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale

Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale
Harrison Ford on not being a ‘better parent’ to his kids

Harrison Ford on not being a ‘better parent’ to his kids