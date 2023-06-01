Jessica Biel speaks in favour of writers amid ongoing strike

Jessica Biel has recently voiced her support for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) amid ongoing strike.



On May 31, the actress spoke in solidarity with the writers at the premiere of Freeform’s second season of Cruel Summer.

She told PEOPLE, “They make this industry go around.”

“Well, everything has changed so drastically with the platforms and the streamers and now, you know, the AI conversation and we support our writers immensely,” said the 41-year-old.

Biel noted that the WGA wants more regulations on artificial intelligence so that writers don’t get replaced.

“They are the idea makers,” she remarked.

Biel stated, “They make this industry go around. We help their stories get told.”

“We support all of our guild and want everyone to be taken care of properly,” she asserted.

Biel, who has recently been working as an executive producer on her mini-series Candy, added, “We're here for it. And that's it.”

For the unversed, writers from the WGA went for strike for the first first time since 2007 following the deadline for a new contract passed on May 1 without an approved agreement.

The outlet reported that the WGA's contract proposals included a major overhaul in “compensation for streaming residuals and higher pay as well as greater protections.