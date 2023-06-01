 
K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Although they were under a significant amount of pressure, it was still a memorable moment
Rookie K-pop girl group New Jeans answered fan questions on Weverse to prepare for the 2023 Weverse Con Festival which ranged from their major career moments to their bedtime routines.

In regards to their career, they were asked: “Is there a moment you want to cherish forever?”

The group has a long line of achievements under their belt despite having debuted not so long ago, including partnerships with luxury brands, major award show wins, shattered records on music charts and more.

However, none of those moments made it to the list for the girls, with Minji saying: “For me, it would be our debut stage.”

It was a shared sentiment among all of them, as she added: “It was a stage that we shared with our fans.”

Their official debut was made on August 19th, 2022 just a few months after pandemic restrictions were lifted on Music Bank where they were able to perform face to face with their fans. Although they were under a significant amount of pressure, it was still a memorable moment.

“We were all so nervous but it’s a moment I want to cherish and never forget.” 

