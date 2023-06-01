 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

They also broke the Guinness World Record for the most viewed music channel on YouTube
They also broke the Guinness World Record for the most viewed music channel on YouTube

K-pop group Blackpink’s Rosé discussed what she would do if she turned invisible in a new interview with Elle Korea. She also discussed the group’s achievements and what she likes to do in her free time.

The singer was asked: “Putting numbers aside, what would you do if you suddenly became invisible?”

She then admitted that she would utilize that time to enjoy being away from global attention and being a normal person for a short while. “I would run around at the amusement park. I’d dress up pretty with my friends and go to a nice café.”

She went on to discuss her group that made history by headlining with a stunning performance at the 2023 music festival Coachella, with many moments from the show going viral across several social media platforms.

However, that’s not all. They broke the Guinness World Record for the most viewed music channel on YouTube by accumulating a total of 30,151,716,121 registered video views.

They continued on making waves internationally with Jennie making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the HBO show The Idol.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight

K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible
K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment

K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment
Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”
Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending

Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending
Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation

Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation
Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year

Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?
Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films

Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films
Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale

Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale
Kim Kardashian responds to The Kardashians criticism

Kim Kardashian responds to The Kardashians criticism
Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert video

Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert
Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery

Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery
‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration

‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration
Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia video

Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants video

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed video

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career