Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible

K-pop group Blackpink’s Rosé discussed what she would do if she turned invisible in a new interview with Elle Korea. She also discussed the group’s achievements and what she likes to do in her free time.

The singer was asked: “Putting numbers aside, what would you do if you suddenly became invisible?”

She then admitted that she would utilize that time to enjoy being away from global attention and being a normal person for a short while. “I would run around at the amusement park. I’d dress up pretty with my friends and go to a nice café.”

She went on to discuss her group that made history by headlining with a stunning performance at the 2023 music festival Coachella, with many moments from the show going viral across several social media platforms.

However, that’s not all. They broke the Guinness World Record for the most viewed music channel on YouTube by accumulating a total of 30,151,716,121 registered video views.

They continued on making waves internationally with Jennie making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the HBO show The Idol.