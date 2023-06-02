 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Ryan Gosling shares why The Notebook director cast him in the leading role

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Ryan Gosling shares why The Notebook director cast him in the leading role
Ryan Gosling shares why The Notebook director cast him in the leading role

Ryan Gosling has recently explained how he got the iconic role in his hit movie, The Notebook.

In a new interview with British GQ for its cover story, Gosling revealed that he was selected for the lead role in the 2004 movie because the director thought he didn’t have the qualities for a “leading man”.

“Director Nick Cassavetes straight up told me, ‘The fact that you have no natural leading man qualities is why I want you to be my leading man,’” said Gosling.

The actor mentioned that The Notebook was not the only movie he had been cast for this reason. Another 2001 movie The Believer he was cast in for same reasons.

“The fact that I wasn’t really right for it was exactly [director Henry Bean] he thought I was right for it,” disclosed Gosling.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Drive actor also likened acting to some form of therapy.

Gosling explained, “I was trying to find a place to put all these things that were happening to me. And these films became ways to do that, like time capsules. So, you kinda make the movie for yourselves.”

Elaborating on more, the actor pointed out, “Doesn’t matter if anyone else does, you know? But I think, having done a lot of that, I realise that I kind of feel like my job is for other people to feel it. And it’s cool if I do, but that’s really not the point. The point is that other people do.”

Reflecting on his career, Gosling added, “I treat it more like work now, and not like it’s, you know, therapy. It’s a job, and I think in a way that allows me to be better at it because there’s less interference.”

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed
Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon

Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon
Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023

Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023
Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001

Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001
Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list
Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with

Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with
‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began

‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began
Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond

Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond
Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife video

Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife
Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive
Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'
Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty' video

Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty'
Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series

Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series
Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal

Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal
Ryan Gosling shares why The Notebook director cast him in the leading role

Ryan Gosling shares why The Notebook director cast him in the leading role
Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title

Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title
Piers Morgan urges everyone to stop ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan urges everyone to stop ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield mentions suicidal thoughts in shocking interview

Phillip Schofield mentions suicidal thoughts in shocking interview
Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: Deets inside

Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: Deets inside
Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film

Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film
Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour

Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour