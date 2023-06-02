 
Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Mark Hamill is best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series
During a recent interview, Mark Hamill opened up about his surprise at being chosen to voice the Joker in various Batman projects, admitting that he was initially convinced he wouldn't be selected for the role.

“When I went in [for the Joker role], I thought, ‘You think they’re gonna hire Luke Skywalker to play the Joker? The fans will lose their minds!’ I was so sure that I couldn’t be cast. I was completely relaxed,” he told Movieweb.

He continued recalling the audition, adding, “A lot of times there’s performance anxiety because you want the part, here I knew I couldn’t get the part, so, who cares? I drove out of the parking lot thinking, ‘That’s the best Joker they’ll ever hear, and it’s too bad they can’t cast me.’ And as soon as they did cast me, it reversed. I was like, ‘Oh no, I can’t do this!”

However, Hamil did become the voice of Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, which had 85 episodes and aired from 1992 to 1995 on Fox Kids.

The beloved actor went on to share how he found the confidence to play the role when Michael Keaton was cast as Batman, which was an unusual choice at the time.

“I had a confidence that really helped me,” Hamill said, “because there was this big outcry that Michael Keaton was gonna play Batman. ‘Oh, he’s Mr. Mom, he’s a comedy actor.’ I mean, they hadn’t even seen him [in the role] and they didn’t realize how great he would become. But, there was great controversy.”

