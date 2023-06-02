Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife

Timothy "Tim" W. Bliefnick, a former participant on the game show Family Feud known for his controversial quip about marriage, has been found guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion in the killing of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick, on February 23.



Bliefnick is set to be sentenced on August 11 and could face life imprisonment.

The jury in Quincy, Illinois deliberated for approximately four hours before reaching a verdict. Bliefnick's defense attorney plans to appeal the decision, expressing disappointment with the outcome but acknowledging respect for the jury's decision.

Rebecca Bliefnick was discovered shot to death in her home by a family member after she failed to pick up her children from school. At the time of her death, the couple was going through a divorce.

Tim Bliefnick's conviction comes three years after his notable appearance on Family Feud, where he made a controversial comment in response to a question about wedding mistakes. The audience reacted strongly to his answer, leading Bliefnick to clarify that he loved his wife before making the remark.