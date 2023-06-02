 
What movie is next for Salman Khan? Find Out

Salman Khan will begin shooting for Tiger Vs Pathaan in February 2024
Action star Salman Khan announced last week that he has wrapped up shooting for his Diwali 2023 release Tiger 3. The actor is now on the lookout for the right script to opt for before he starts work on Tiger Vs Pathaan next February.

A source close to the Tiger alum has said that he is keen on doing No Entry 2 but there are issues with that film that need to be sorted and the actor has dedicated a team to sort out those issues.

The insider added that Khan is in constant correspondence with some directors regarding his next project.

"Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan are in constant touch with Salman over their action film set against the backdrop of the Indian Army."

The source also revealed that filmmakers Sooraj Barjatya and Sajid Nadiadwala are both developing scripts for Salman.

"While Sooraj’s is the story of a married couple set against the backdrop of nuclear families, Sajid’s film is Kick 2. If Karan doesn’t materialize, Salman is hopeful on Sooraj to be ready with his subject by August, as he is willing to bring this epic tale of families during the Diwali 2024 weekend,"

"The dates are open at the moment, and it’s about which of the three subjects get greenlit. Salman has his shooting diary vacant till February/March next year as that’s when the biggest Indian film – Tiger vs Pathaan – goes on floors. If nothing materializes, it’s going to be TvP next for Salman," the source concluded.

