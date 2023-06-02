 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld was in London for the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Hailee Steinfeld was in London for the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Popular actress Hailee Steinfeld was spotted leaving the BBC Radio studios in London on Friday in an eye-catching outfit that showcased her impeccable fashion sense.

The 26-year-old star wore a black PVC jacket with a taupe-colored maxi skirt and finished off the look with calf-length stockings and a basic white T-shirt. She also sported towering platform wedges that added at least seven inches to her height.

The Bumblebee actress kept her accessories minimal and styled her long brown hair in a bun with soft curls framing her face. She accentuated her natural beauty with bronzed makeup, winged eyeliner, and a nude lip.

The actress had flown in from New York City to attend the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Leicester Square on Thursday. Hailee sizzled in a figure-hugging grey gown with a plunging neckline and an abstract print. The dress also featured long ties and quirky sleeves that covered her hands.

Meanwhile, Hailee has been busy promoting the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). 

The latest chapter in the franchise follows Brooklyn teenager-turned-superhero Miles Morales as he is plunged into the multiverse to meet a team of Spider-People with a pragmatic leader Miguel O’Hara. Miles rejects O'Hara's leadership, starting a war with several Spider-People (including a Spider-Cat) from across the multiverse. 

More From Entertainment:

Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’

Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’
Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere

Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed
Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon

Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon
Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023

Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023
Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001

Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001
Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list
Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with

Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with
‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began

‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began
Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond

Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond
Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife video

Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife
Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive
Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'
Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty' video

Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty'
Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series

Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series
Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal

Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal
Ryan Gosling shares why The Notebook director cast him in the leading role

Ryan Gosling shares why The Notebook director cast him in the leading role
Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title

Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title
Piers Morgan urges everyone to stop ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan urges everyone to stop ‘relentless persecution’ of Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield mentions suicidal thoughts in shocking interview

Phillip Schofield mentions suicidal thoughts in shocking interview
Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: Deets inside

Tom Holland gives major update on ‘Spider-Man 4’: Deets inside