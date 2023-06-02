Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere

Hailee Steinfeld was in London for the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Popular actress Hailee Steinfeld was spotted leaving the BBC Radio studios in London on Friday in an eye-catching outfit that showcased her impeccable fashion sense.

The 26-year-old star wore a black PVC jacket with a taupe-colored maxi skirt and finished off the look with calf-length stockings and a basic white T-shirt. She also sported towering platform wedges that added at least seven inches to her height.

The Bumblebee actress kept her accessories minimal and styled her long brown hair in a bun with soft curls framing her face. She accentuated her natural beauty with bronzed makeup, winged eyeliner, and a nude lip.

The actress had flown in from New York City to attend the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Leicester Square on Thursday. Hailee sizzled in a figure-hugging grey gown with a plunging neckline and an abstract print. The dress also featured long ties and quirky sleeves that covered her hands.

Meanwhile, Hailee has been busy promoting the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

The latest chapter in the franchise follows Brooklyn teenager-turned-superhero Miles Morales as he is plunged into the multiverse to meet a team of Spider-People with a pragmatic leader Miguel O’Hara. Miles rejects O'Hara's leadership, starting a war with several Spider-People (including a Spider-Cat) from across the multiverse.