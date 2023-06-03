 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Britney Spears ex K-Fed 'trapping' her to rip her off of her money with Hawaii move: Fans

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is seemingly taking advantage of her by taking their kids to Hawaii so that he could force her to give him child support payments.

The Toxic hitmaker’s fans are coming up with their theories ever since it was revealed that the former back up dancer is moving to Hawaii with the boys, Sean Preston, and Jayden.

K-Fed claimed that the singer did not respond to his demand to give her consent about the kids’ move, however, his claims were later thrashed by Spears’ lawyer.

The Princess of Pop not only gave her permission regarding boys’ relocation, the lawyer said that Spears has always supported them in their decisions and only wants them to be happy.

“He’s doing this because the courts can force her to pay child support up to the age of 23 in Hawaii,” a fan of the star penned on Twitter as per Daily Mail.

“Kevin desperately wanting to move to Hawaii is definitely child support related,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Federline and his wife are being sued by their kids, Jordan and Peyton’s school for not paying their school fee which amounts to $15,593.

Referring to Federline’s lawsuit, a fan said, “Kevin Federline gets sued for not paying for the education of his kids and then decides to move to Hawaii where he can apply to get child support until Britney’s boys are 23.”

“It is painfully obvious Britney is still trapped and will be as long as so many people depend on her $$,” one said while another noted, “He’s exploiting her for money.”




