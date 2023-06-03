 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’?

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Tom Cruise has reportedly declared war against Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film Oppenheimer ahead of release of the seventh installment of Mission: Impossible.

The Top Gun: Maverick star is insecure of the Cillian Murphy starrer as he has been begging rival studio executives and exhibitors to run his Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One instead of showing the biographical thriller on PLF (premium large-format) screens.

As reported by Punk, the Hollywood hunk’s action film will have full access to IMAX screens for 10 days before Nolan’s thriller will hit the theaters on July 21st, 2023.

After release of Oppenheimer, it will have a three-week exclusive run at all IMAX screens, which means that Cruise’s highly awaited film will be bumped from auditoriums.

The screens would not only give audiences amazing visuals, but they will also help in adding millions to the box office, the publication revealed.

To note, the seventh part of blockbuster hit Mission: Impossible is not entirely shot on IMAX large-format cameras, however, Nolan has taken advantage of the technology throughout the movie.

Oppenheimer is based on the life of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and would show the Oscar-nominated filmmaker’s recreation of an atomic bomb without CGI on the biggest screen possible, which would make audiences choose his film over Mission: Impossible.

