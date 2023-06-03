 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic SAW
James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'SAW'

The director behind several successful horror films James Wan, recently revealed he got the idea for "Saw" in the mid-to-late '90s. 

Wan, who was born in Malaysia and later moved to Australia, fell in love with film at a young age and drew inspiration from movies like "Poltergeist." 

However, he faced challenges as there were few Asian filmmakers making mainstream genre films at the time.

Wan's life changed when he met Leigh Whannell, an aspiring actor and screenwriter. Their shared love for genre films led them to create the indie horror hit "Saw" in 2004. 

The idea for "Saw" came to Wan while he was in the shower, envisioning a film with two people trapped in a bathroom and chained to opposite sides of the room. He pitched the concept to Whannell, and they spent a year developing the screenplay. 

And one day, as I was in the shower, I thought, “What about a movie with two people stuck in a bathroom with a really grungy toilet? They have no idea how they got in there, and they’re chained to opposite sides of the room.” So I only knew the rough setup, and then I knew how I wanted the story to end with Jigsaw, this person who put them in that situation. And so I pitched a really simple setup and finale to Leigh, and he was like, “Oh, wow. Let me think about it.” So he went off, and he came back to me with Saw.

To showcase their vision and generate interest, they decided to create a short film. The short helped them secure a deal, with Wan as the director and Whannell as the lead actor.

After taking the short around Hollywood, they faced initial resistance from studios and producers who were hesitant about their involvement. However, Mark Burg, Oren Koules, and Gregg Hoffman believed in the project and gave them the opportunity to make the film on a low budget. The release of "Saw" in 2004 exceeded expectations, grossing over $104 million on a budget of slightly more than $1 million. 

This success propelled Wan and Whannell into the spotlight and established "Saw" as one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood.

Wan's directorial career took off from there, with him directing 10 films across various genres and achieving box office success, including directing the highest-grossing film in the Fast Saga and the highest-grossing DC film. He also co-created successful horror franchises like "The Conjuring," "Saw," and "Insidious."

More From Entertainment:

Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal

Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal
Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'
Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy video

Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy

Riley Keough talks fans’ reaction to her singing in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough talks fans’ reaction to her singing in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
Harrison Ford explains his rift with 'The Devil’s Own' co-star Brad Pitt

Harrison Ford explains his rift with 'The Devil’s Own' co-star Brad Pitt

Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out video

Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: Expert says intense media scrutiny took major toll on relationship video

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: Expert says intense media scrutiny took major toll on relationship
Kaley Cuoco dishes on working along with Tom Pelphrey in future project

Kaley Cuoco dishes on working along with Tom Pelphrey in future project
Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends video

Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement video

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement

Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’ video

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’? video

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’?
Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour? video

Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour?
Al Pacino has NOT parted ways with Noor Alfallah despite speculations video

Al Pacino has NOT parted ways with Noor Alfallah despite speculations

John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch

John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch
Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success

Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success
Holly Willoughby admits she feels ‘Sorry’ for Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby admits she feels ‘Sorry’ for Phillip Schofield

Natalie Portman ‘working things out’ amid husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair

Natalie Portman ‘working things out’ amid husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair
Tallulah Willis hopes her essay on Bruce Willis’ health scare resonated with people video

Tallulah Willis hopes her essay on Bruce Willis’ health scare resonated with people