Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

British socialite and author Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that Prince Harry is in contact with the divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with wife Meghan Markle.

The OK Magazine quoted Lady Colin as saying, “There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time.



"The problem is that the information doesn't necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain."

The royal author further claimed Prince Harry "called in the lawyers some months ago."

The publication, citing sources, further reported their rift with Harry's relatives has caused difficulties in their marriage.

Lady Colin Campbell remarks came days after Princess Diana’s former Butler Paul Burrell predicted Meghan Markle and Harry’s marriage is going to end in divorce.

Speaking to GB News host Dan Wootton, Paul also said if the Duke of Sussex divorced Meghan Markle which 'we all know will happen', he would 'lose his children' Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.