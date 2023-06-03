Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy

File Footage

Al Pacino’s grown up kids are "upset" ever since they discovered he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.



As reported by Showbiz 411, The Godfather star’s kids, Julie Marie, Anton and Olivia are not happy after they learned their father will welcome a fourth child in a month.

"The kids are very upset,” the insider said of the actor’s children from his previous romances.

This comes after an insider confirmed that Pacino and Alfallah are still a couple and they have not parted ways despite speculations.

Prior to this, it was also reported that the actor demanded a paternity test from Alfallah as he had doubts about the baby, she is conceiving, to be his child.

The Scarface actor was “shocked” upon learning that he is going to be a dad as he has some medical complications which typically causes infertility

However, his doubts vanished after the DNA test proved that the soon-to-be-born child is his baby, as reported by TMZ.

Pacino sparked dating rumours with Alfallah after they were spotted grabbing dinner back in April 2022, however, sources claim the two have been dating since Covid19 pandemic.

“She mostly dates very rich older men … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” an insider said at the time. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”