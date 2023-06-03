 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Habiba Chishti
|

Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal

By
Habiba Chishti
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal
Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal

Ex-host of This Morning Phillip Schofield made desperate attempts to seek attention during his interview with BBC host Amol Rajan as he spoke candidly about his affair with a much younger colleague and the toll it has taken on his mental health.

‘Do they want me to die?’, speaking of the online and media coverage that has followed his exit from ITV’s This Morning show. ‘Because that is where I am, I have lost everything.’

He told how his two daughters were on suicide watch and invited viewers to imagine how that must feel for them. He said, more or less, that he would have killed himself had it not been for their ministrations once his ‘biggest, sorriest secret’ came out.

He added that he could see no way forward out of the darkness: no future, no television sofa, no nothing.

‘And this is how Caroline Flack felt,’ he said, which felt like a step too far down the path of penitence and into the city of self-pity.

During the interview, Schofield repeatedly said that everything was his fault.

‘All I see is angry people shouting about shows they are not on any more,’ he said, in an admirably pitched bitch. It was notable that he was far more apologetic to the young man than to his wife. ‘To him I am the most sorry,’ he said.

Indeed, he talked of how awful it was to tell his wife the truth. ‘Oh my God, can you imagine how difficult that conversation was? It was the most incredibly difficult conversation I have ever had to have with her,’ he said, looking ashen.

More From Entertainment:

Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal

Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal
Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland delves into intense experience of producing, starring in 'The Crowded Room'
Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy video

Al Pacino’s kids have their reservations about his, Noor Alfallah's pregnancy

Riley Keough talks fans’ reaction to her singing in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough talks fans’ reaction to her singing in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’
Harrison Ford explains his rift with 'The Devil’s Own' co-star Brad Pitt

Harrison Ford explains his rift with 'The Devil’s Own' co-star Brad Pitt

Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out video

Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'

James Wan opens up about birth of horror classic 'Saw'
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: Expert says intense media scrutiny took major toll on relationship video

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: Expert says intense media scrutiny took major toll on relationship
Kaley Cuoco dishes on working along with Tom Pelphrey in future project

Kaley Cuoco dishes on working along with Tom Pelphrey in future project
Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends video

Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement video

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement

Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’ video

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt’s new filings branding her ‘vindictive’

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’? video

‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise insecure of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’?
Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour? video

Taylor Swift hinting at feud with Olivia Rodrigo with international Era Tour?
Al Pacino has NOT parted ways with Noor Alfallah despite speculations video

Al Pacino has NOT parted ways with Noor Alfallah despite speculations

John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch

John Carpenter directs TV Series from the comfort of his couch
Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success

Jason Segel explains why he felt ‘very unhappy’ after How I Met Your Mother’s success
Holly Willoughby admits she feels ‘Sorry’ for Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby admits she feels ‘Sorry’ for Phillip Schofield

Natalie Portman ‘working things out’ amid husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair

Natalie Portman ‘working things out’ amid husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair
Tallulah Willis hopes her essay on Bruce Willis’ health scare resonated with people video

Tallulah Willis hopes her essay on Bruce Willis’ health scare resonated with people