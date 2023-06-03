Phillip Schofield makes desperate attempts to seek attention amid his scandal

Ex-host of This Morning Phillip Schofield made desperate attempts to seek attention during his interview with BBC host Amol Rajan as he spoke candidly about his affair with a much younger colleague and the toll it has taken on his mental health.



‘Do they want me to die?’, speaking of the online and media coverage that has followed his exit from ITV’s This Morning show. ‘Because that is where I am, I have lost everything.’

He told how his two daughters were on suicide watch and invited viewers to imagine how that must feel for them. He said, more or less, that he would have killed himself had it not been for their ministrations once his ‘biggest, sorriest secret’ came out.

He added that he could see no way forward out of the darkness: no future, no television sofa, no nothing.

‘And this is how Caroline Flack felt,’ he said, which felt like a step too far down the path of penitence and into the city of self-pity.

During the interview, Schofield repeatedly said that everything was his fault.

‘All I see is angry people shouting about shows they are not on any more,’ he said, in an admirably pitched bitch. It was notable that he was far more apologetic to the young man than to his wife. ‘To him I am the most sorry,’ he said.

Indeed, he talked of how awful it was to tell his wife the truth. ‘Oh my God, can you imagine how difficult that conversation was? It was the most incredibly difficult conversation I have ever had to have with her,’ he said, looking ashen.