Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Jane McDonald is welcomed for British Soap Awards after Phillip Schofield replacement

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

The red carpet will take place on Saturday and will come to the public's television screens on Tuesday

English artist Jane McDonald made her way to the Lowry Theatre as she will be hosting the British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield. She was all smiles as she received a warm welcome at the theater in Salford.

She showed off her trendy style as she donned a white short sleeved shirt, paired with denim jeans and comfy trainers. In exclusive pictures from Mail Online, she had styled her brown tresses in a chic blow dry as she hugged members of staff and received help with a silver suitcase.

The appearance comes after the singer was labeled the “perfect replacement” for Phillip Schofield amidst his cheating scandal which led to him resigning from the network.

The red carpet will be taking place on Saturday and will make its way to the general public television screens on Tuesday. She commented on being chosen to host on her social media, saying:

“Oh my god…..everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I've been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale, so this is just a dream come true. I can't wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them - roll on the awards, I can't wait!”

