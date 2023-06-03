 
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Web Desk
Meghan Markle a 'poor, hapless duchess' lacking ability to 'plan long-range'

Web Desk
Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Experts have just called out Meghan Markle for trying to make the world believe her ‘wordlessness means she has no words’.

Royal author and writer Maureen Callahan brought these claims and admissions to light.

The converastion arose once she referenced Meghan Markle’s old Ellen interview and branded her ‘tactless’.

She even told the Daily Mail, “Our poor, hapless duchess, interrupting her moans to explain that her wordlessness means she has no words.”

“Subtlety has never been Meghan’s strong suit, has it?” Ms Callahan also asked.

For those unversed, these claims have come in response to the couple’s Netflix docuseries and memoir which was allegedly meant to signify their “era of visibility.”

But the couple’s bid to ‘constantly bash’ the Royal Family elicited another reaction from Ms Callahan and pushed her to say, “Nor these two ever mastered long-range planning.”

Especially since the couple have no monopoly outside using the Firm’s name.

Before concluding Ms Callahan also went as far as to accuse the Duchess of lacking the sense of humor necessary to make a non-royal Netflix show since it requires ‘humor that she doesn’t have’. 

