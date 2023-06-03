Caroline Flack’s mother responds to Phillip Schofield comparing himself to Caroline

Her mother made an appearance on Newsnight on BBC where she passionately defended Schofield

Late Love Island star Caroline Flack’s mother responded to ex-host of This Morning Phillip Schofield after he compared himself to Caroline. In the solemn interview with Amol Rajan from BBC, Schofield claimed he had “nothing ahead of him.”

With the interview being the presenter’s first appearance since he revealed to the Daily Mail that he had an affair with a younger man, he was asked how he had been feeling to which he responded: “I think I understand how Caroline Flack felt.”

Caroline took her own life three years ago, having hosted several ITV shows including Love Island as well as the X-Factor between 2015 and 2019.

Her mother made an appearance on Newsnight on BBC where she passionately defended Schofield and criticized ITV for not learning from their past mistakes. She told the presenter Victoria Derbyshire that she hated the thought that Schofield was going through “such an awful time.”

“It's bad enough when it's in private, but when it's in every single paper and first thing on the news. It's just ridiculous. Wait to see what happens. Let's hope for the best. I send my regards to Phillip and the young lad, and hope they get over this. Don't do anything silly. You've got your daughters, you've got your friends.”