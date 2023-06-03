Jennifer Aniston leaves fans crying with her emotional post about Dolly

Jennifer Aniston appeared holding back her tears as she shared her pain on the loss of her beloved dog Dolly in new heartfelt post.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the American actress shared pictures of herself with her dog, making her fans equally sad.

The Friends alum, who plays Rachel Green in the hit soap, captioned the post "Dolly forever." In addition, Aniston shared a gesture that she had to remember.

Jennifer Aniston appeared holding back her tears in the photo as she shared with her fans the loss of her dog Dolly.

Reacting to the post one of Aniston's fan wrote: "So sorry for your loss. I love the wind chime idea. Every time you hear it, you’ll think of her."



The actress, in 2024, would celebrate the 30th anniversary of the American series "Friends", which was a resounding success for 10 consecutive years and continues to be so today.

Aniston recently responded to "Friends" criticism, saying: "Because you have to be very careful, which makes it really difficult for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we laugh at ourselves, we laugh at life... You could joke about a bigot and laugh... it was hilarious. And it was about educating people about how ridiculous people were. And now we're not allowed to do that."

She continued: "There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now rewatching 'Friends' episodes and finding them offensive." Before finishing, she said: "Everybody needs humor! The world needs humor! We can't take ourselves too seriously. Especially in America. Everybody is too divided."