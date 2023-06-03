Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz put dispute rumours to rest

Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham have appeared to quash all rumours of a feud as the two were seen enjoying time together during the May half-term holiday.

The former Spice Girls singer and Transformers star sparked rumours of a feud after the renowned fashion designer was allegedly prevented from designing Nicola's bridal gown, however the pair have always denied the rumours.



The two were seen together, in photos shared to Victoria's Instagram feed, alongside the legendary footballer. The duo were joined by Victoria and David's children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

In one family photo Victoria and Nicola can be seen standing on opposite ends of the group, however in the fashion mogul's second snap, they appeared to be the best of friends.

Victoria, and Nicola posed together with a pair of drinks while Nicola flashed a huge grin, and Victoria appeared to be enjoying herself, throwing her arm back behind her, while allowing her stunning brown locks to flow behind her.

Other photos saw David with his arm wrapped around both Brooklyn and Romeo, while Victoria proved to still be a doting mum, making her children all pose together to capture an image of all of her babies.

Nicola was one of the first to respond to the post, sharing a string of love-eye emojis, while other fans were also quick to share their joy.



The loved-up family snaps attracted massive reactions from fans , with on commenting: "Beautiful family stay healthy & happy," while a second added: "Family time is the most enjoyable," and a third shared: "Harper is growing up too fast."

The pair had posed together earlier in the week, as the family headed out to watch Elton John perform on his farewell tour, The Yellow-Brick Road, and the pair shared an amusing moment as they posed by the toilets alongside Harper.