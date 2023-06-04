 
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' widens Daniel Kaluuya craft

Daniel Kaluuya opened up about the challenges in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Speaking to a PA news agency at the London premiere, the Black Panther star revealed the hardship in developing the character, “It just forces me to like, think outside the box… because sometimes you get stuck in your own process,” the actor added.

“This is how I usually work and then it’s like all those factors are gone. You haven’t got the set, you haven’t got nothing – other actors, he continued. “You just have the essence of the part and the lines and then these amazing collaborators.”

“If you come from the town that I come from, Camden… you want the authenticity, you want the realness.”

In other news, Oscar Isaac has said he is looking to his best friend Pedro Pascal to play a role in the Spider-Verse series.

Speaking to British GQ, Issac, who played Miguel O'Hara in the animated film, said, “Let's find something for him," adding, "He should be a Spider-Person — like a cranky, old Spider-Person."

